Left Menu

Maha: Major fire at plastic goods factory, nobody injured

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-11-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 22:52 IST
Maha: Major fire at plastic goods factory, nobody injured
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A major fire broke out in a factory that manufactures plastic chairs and other such products in Murbad MIDC area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday night, an official said.

Nobody was reported injured in the blaze that erupted around 9 pm, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said.

Three fire engines are engaged in the firefighting operation, he said, adding that the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Annual COVID-19 booster vaccines likely in Australia for "foreseeable future": pharmacists

Annual COVID-19 booster vaccines likely in Australia for "foreseeable future...

 Australia
2
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Australia hits 'magnificent milestone' with 80% rate of vaccinations; Explainer - How does Merck's COVID-19 pill compare to Pfizer's? and more

Health News Roundup: Australia hits 'magnificent milestone' with 80% rate of...

 Global
4
Greta Thunberg emerged from five decades of environmental youth activism in Sweden

Greta Thunberg emerged from five decades of environmental youth activism in ...

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021