4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar islands

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted Southeast of Portblair in the early hours of Monday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

ANI | Portblair (Andaman And Nicobar Island) | Updated: 08-11-2021 06:32 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 06:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted Southeast of Portblair in the early hours of Monday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 16 kilometres and occurred at around 5.28 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 08-11-2021, 05:28:29 IST, Lat: 9.98 and Long: 93.82, Depth: 16 Km, Location: 218 km SE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island," NCS tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

