IMD warns of extremely heavy rain in parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh on Nov 10-11 

Extremely heavy rainfall is likely over some parts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on November 10 and 11 which may inundate roads and low-lying areas, and cause riverine flooding in some catchment areas, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

A cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south Andaman Sea extending up to middle tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is very likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal and neighborhood during the next 24 hours.

It is likely to move west–northwestwards, concentrate into a depression and reach near north Tamil Nadu coast by the early morning of November 11, the Met Office said. "Under its influence, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu on November 8 and 9 and heavy to very heavy rain at few places with isolated extremely heavy falls are very likely on November 10 and 11. Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy falls at isolated places is also likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh during the same period," the IMD said in a statement.

Rainfall recorded between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is heavy and between 115.6 and 204.4 is very heavy. Anything above 204.4 mm is considered extremely heavy rainfall. Squally weather with winds gusting up to 60 kmph is predicted over southwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off south Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu coasts and Gulf of Mannar for the next four days. Similar conditions are likely over Southeast Bay of Bengal during the next two days. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas, the IMD said.

It also warned of localized flooding of roads, inundation, and waterlogging in low-lying areas, and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas.

There is a possibility of localized landslides, minor damage to 'kutcha' roads, vulnerable structures, and horticulture and standing crops in some areas.

It may also lead to riverine flooding in some river catchments, the IMD said.

The weather office said a depression over the east-central Arabian Sea has moved west-northwestwards in the last six hours with a speed of 8 kmph and lay centered over East-central Arabian Sea about 840 km west-southwest of Mumbai and 800 km west-southwest of Panjim. It is likely to move nearly westwards and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area by Tuesday morning. Thereafter it is likely to move west-southwestwards. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas, it said.

