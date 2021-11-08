Gopal Rai calls meeting on Tuesday on reducing pollution from local sources

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday that a joint meeting of all departments concerned will discuss more steps to reduce air pollution in the capital from local sources on November 9.

The minister on Sunday had written to the Centre, demanding that an emergency meeting of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan be called to discuss the issue of stubble burning.

Rai said stubble burning is the main reason behind the increased air pollution in Delhi according to scientists.

''We had urged the Centre on Sunday to call an emergency meeting of all neighboring states to reduce the incidents of stubble burning,'' Rai said.

''We have also called a meeting of all departments concerned, including environment department, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Delhi Development Authority, Public Works Department and municipal corporations, at the Delhi Secretariat at noon on Tuesday to discuss what more can be done to reduce Delhi's share of pollution,'' he told reporters.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality forecast agency SAFAR, stubble burning accounted for 48 percent of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution on Monday, the highest in three years.

Last year, the share of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution had peaked at 42 percent on November 5. In 2019, crop residue burning accounted for 44 percent of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution on November 1.

The minister also said that the Delhi government has deployed 114 tankers for water sprinkling to reduce air pollution in the capital.

Delhi recorded severe air quality for three days on the trot till Sunday due to the accumulation of emissions from fireworks on Diwali and stubble burning amid unfavorable meteorological conditions -- low temperature, wind speed, and mixing height. On Tuesday, strong winds lowered pollution levels marginally and the air quality index stood at AQI 388 at 3 pm.

