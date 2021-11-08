Gaurs Group trims debt by 35 pc to Rs 1,550 cr; plans new launches to expand biz

Realty firm Gaurs Group has cut its debt by 35 per cent to Rs 1,550 crore in the last three years on the back of improved cash flow from its ongoing residential projects across Delhi-NCR property market.

Credit rating agency ICRA has awarded BBB+ with stable outlook rating to Gaurs Group. The company said in a statement that the upgrade in ratings reflect the reduction in its debt levels.

Manoj Gaur, CMD, Gaurs Group said, “The rating is a seal of approval for the greatest level of security in terms of meeting financial commitments on time and delivering on our promises.'' The group has delivered close to 35,000 property units in the last five years, he added.

Sarthak Gaur, Director, Gaurs Group, said, “We would soon be launching three to four new projects in Noida, Delhi and Ghaziabad. We are looking forward to foray into luxury housing.'' When contacted, Gaurs Group CFO (chief financial officer) Vineet Singhal told PTI that the company has reduced its debt to about Rs 1,550 crore from the peak level of Rs 2,400 crore 2-3 years back.

He said the company has a receivables of around Rs 2,000 crore from customers against the properties already sold, while the pending construction cost is estimated at only Rs 400 crore.

The outstanding loans are from banks and NBFCs (non-banking financial companies), Singhal said.

''The rating takes into account the Group's better-than-expected financial performance, as seen by the company's healthy revenue growth, increased operating profits, and improved profit margins,'' the CFO said.

Singal said the company will further reduce its debt by around Rs 500 crore over the next nine months. The company is looking to acquire new projects through outright purchase of land parcels and joint development agreements (JDAs) to expand its business, he said. Gaurs Group is developing two big townships in Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

