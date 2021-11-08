Poland waiting for Czech response in Turow talks, says minister

Poland and the Czech Republic are in constant contact over the open-pit lignite mine near their border but need more time to reach an agreement, Polish climate minister Anna Moskwa said on Monday.

"We will be back in the middle of this week with information for the public," Moskwa was quoted as saying in a statement. She added that Poland was waiting for the Czechs' written proposal regarding a deal.

On Friday Moskwa said both sides needed until Monday to conclude talks.

