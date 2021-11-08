Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts complete space walk outside future space station

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Chinese astronauts complete space walk outside future space station

Two Chinese astronauts completed a space walk on Monday outside the core module of a future space station, with 41-year-old Wang Yaping becoming the first Chinese woman to perform the manoeuvre, state media reported. Zhai Zhigang, 55, mission commander of Shenzhou-13, opened the hatch of the core cabin Tianhe at 18:51 p.m. (1051 GMT) on Sunday, and was joined by Wang for a space walk that lasted 6-1/2 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)