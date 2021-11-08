Pandharpur pilgrimage inspiration for 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' mantra: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the annual Pandharpur 'wari' or pilgrimage in Maharashtra is one of the world’s oldest yatras and a people’s movement which symbolises India's eternal knowledge, social harmony, equal opportunity and women's power.

Likening the Pandharpur pilgrimage to his government's 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' and sabka vishwas' (everyone's support, everyone's development, everyone's trust) mantra, Modi said in the wari there is no discrimination.

Women and men walk side by side during the pilgrimage to the temple town Pandharpur in Solapur district, reflecting gender equality, he said after laying the foundation stone for four-laning of five sections of Shri Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965) and three sections of Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965G) via video conferencing.

Dedicated walkways for 'palkhi' (palanquin) will be constructed on either side of these national highways, providing hassle-free and safe passage to devotees. The projects are designed to facilitate pilgrims' journey to Pandharpur, a town associated with Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshawar.

''Discrimination among living beings is inauspicious. The real dharma is not to nurse grudge and malice against each other and treat everyone as same and that is why in the dindi (wari), there is no casteism, there is no discrimination. All the warkaris are the same. All the warkaris are guru brothers and guru sisters. All are children of Lord Vitthal and that is why everyone has one caste and one gotra and that is Vitthal gotra (lineage),'' said Modi.

He said the Pandharpur pilgrimage donates women's power and gender equality.

''A special feature of the warkari movement is that women also take part in the wari and walk side by side with their male counterparts. This is a symbol of women and mother power. The wari is also a symbol of social harmony and gender equality as its motto is 'discrimination is evil'. This motto of social harmony also has gender equality embedded in it,'' said Modi.

The wari is a pilgrimage undertaken by devotees of Lord Vitthal to his temple in Pandharpur. Palanquins (palkhis) venerating Sant Dnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram are carried to Pandharpur from Alandi and Dehu in Pune district by the warkaris (Lord Vitthal devotees), who cover the 250km distance by foot, during Ashadi Ekadasi.

He said all warkaris, be it men or women, call each other 'mauli'.

''By calling each other 'mauli' (mother), they actually see Sant Dnyaneshwar and Lord Vitthal in each other. Everyone knows the meaning of mauli is mother so the wari eulogises the mother's power also,'' the PM said.

He said the darbar of Lord Vitthal is open for everyone. ''And when I talk about sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, the tradition of wari movement is the real inspiration behind that sentiment and the same sentiment inspires us for development of the nation and development of everyone,'' he said.

He said though Pandharpur is like a mother to all the devotees, he shares two special bonds with the temple town.

''My first bond with Pandharpur is Gujarat (his home state). Lord Dwarkadhish (Lord Krishna) came from Dwarka in Gujarat and sat here as Lord Vitthal. My second bond with the temple town is related to Kashi as I am from Kashi (Modi represents UP's Varanasi Lok Sabha seat - Varanasi is also called Kashi) and Pandharpur is known as 'Dakshin Kashi','' he said.

He said Pandharpur is a place that is closely associated with revered saints like Dnyaneshwar, Tukaram, Namdev and Eknath.

Starting his address with salutation 'Ram Krishna Hari' (used by warkaris to greet each other), Modi said in Marathi that he was very happy and fortunate that the stone for the 'palkhi marg' was laid today.

''This spiritual route to Pandharpur will take the flag of Bhagwat dharma (panth) to new height. These national highways will help devotees coming to Pandhapur from all over the country. The highways will also become instrumental in development of the entire region,'' he said.

Lauding people's unwavering faith in Lord Vitthal, Modi said despite past turmoils, invasions on India from outside, 'gulami' for hundreds of years, natural calamities and several other difficulties, the wari has continued uninterrupted.

''Today, this wari is one of the world’s oldest mass yatras and is seen as a people’s movement, which teaches us that there may be different paths, different methods and ideas, but we have the same goal. In the end, all sects are 'Bhagwat Panth. It is a symbol of India's eternal knowledge,'' said the Prime Minister.

He said most warkaris come from the farming community and are 'sons of the soil' (dharti putras) who have have kept Indian tradition and culture alive.

''A true 'annadata' (food provider) unites the society and lives the society and lives for the society. You are the cause as well as a reflection of society’s progress,'' he said.

Modi exhorted the people of Pandharpur to make it the cleanest pilgrimage centres in the country and sought blessings from warkaris.

As a first blessing, Modi urged people to plant trees along the dedicated walkways for warkaris along Sant Dyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram ‘palkhi margs’ that can give shade to pilgrims while undertaking the journey to Pandharpur. As a second blessing, he asked people to make arrangement for drinking water which can quench thirst of pilgrims.

“The third blessing is for Pandharpur. In future, I want to see Pandharpur as the cleanest pilgrim centre in India. If anyone sees which is the cleanest pilgrim centre in there country, then Pandharpur should be the first in the list,” Modi said. Modi said this work will happen through people’s participation. “When locals take charge of cleanliness, only then can we fulfil this dream. This has to be everyone’s effort,” he added.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V K Singh and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra assembly Devendra Fadnavis were present in-person at the foundation stone laying ceremony at Pandharpur.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray participated in the event virtually.

The new highways will boost tourism, generate employment, and ensure faster services, the CM said.

About 221 km of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Diveghat to Mohol and about 130 Km of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Patas to Tondale – Bondale, will be four laned with dedicated walkways for ‘Palkhi’ on either side, at estimated costs of more than Rs. 6,690 crore and about Rs. 4,400 crore respectively.

During the event, Modi also dedicated to the nation more than 223 kms of completed and upgraded road projects, constructed with an estimated cost of over Rs 1,180 crore at different national highways for boosting connectivity to Pandharpur.

These projects include Mhaswad - Piliv - Pandharpur (NH 548E), Kurduwadi - Pandharpur (NH 965C), Pandharpur - Sangola (NH 965C), Tembhurni-Pandharpur section of NH 561A and Pandharpur - Mangalwedha - Umadi section of NH 561A.

