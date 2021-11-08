Noida Airport's 'bhoomi poojan' on Nov 25: Jewar MLA

The 'bhoomi poojan' or the groundbreaking ceremony for the Noida International Airport, near Delhi, will take place on November 25, BJP leader and Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh said on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the ceremony with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in attendance at the greenfield project site at Jewar in district Gautam Buddh Nagar, Singh said.

The Noida International Airport is being developed in public-private partnership (PPP) mode and is touted to be the biggest airport in India upon completion. It will be developed in four phases, with the entire project estimated to cost around Rs 30,000 crore, according to officials.

The airport is being developed by Yamuna International Aiprort Private Limited (YIAPL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Zurich International Airport AG, the Swiss concessionaire of the project.

''Speculation was rife for several months about the bhoomi poojan for the Noida International Airport. Prime Minister Modi's visit to Jewar was expected since a long time but finally it has been decided for November 25 when the bhoomi poojan will happen,'' the Jewar MLA said in a statement.

On Monday, District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj, Police Commissioner Alok Singh, Joint Commissioner Love Kumar, YIAPL CEO Christoph Schnellmann, Yamuna Expressway Authority CEO Arun Vir Singh, airport project incharge Shailendra Bhatia, among others, held a meeting to discuss arrangements for the programme. Two locations have been shortlisted for the ceremony, which are close to Ranhera and Rohi villages in Jewar, the MLA said, adding that the final decision on the venue would be taken in a day or two.

He said the airport project was among the priorities of the Adityanath government since it came to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017 and credited the chief minister with expediting work on it.

Earlier, Jewar and nearby region was counted among less developed areas but is now growing leaps and bounds, with the airport and a film city in the offing, he added.

Singh also expressed gratitude to the villagers who agreed for acquisition of their land by the government for the mega greenfield project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)