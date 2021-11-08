BJP MLAs stage dharna outside Kejriwal's residence, demand cut in VAT on petrol, diesel

BJP legislators, accompanied by party's Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta, staged a dharna outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here on Monday, demanding a reduction in value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.

The central government on November 3 had announced slashing excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and on diesel by Rs 10 a litre to give reprieve to consumers battered by record-high retail fuel prices.

''We came here to hand over a memorandum to Kejriwal demanding a cut in VAT on petrol and diesel but learnt that he is touring other states for election campaigns. If other states can cut VAT why can not the Delhi government do so?'' Gupta asked.

He accused Kejriwal of ''pursuing politics purely for power with no concern for the people of Delhi''.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said the AAP government is looking into steps it can take to provide more relief to the people from the high prices of petrol and diesel.

Since states charge local sales tax or VAT not just on the base price but also on the excise duty levied by the Centre, the total incidence of price reduction is higher.

BJP-ruled states have cut their VAT on petrol and diesel following the Centre's announcement to cut excise duty. The Congress-led Punjab government on Sunday announced a reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel, making them cheaper by Rs 10 and Rs 5 per litre respectively in the state.

All the eight BJP MLAs in Delhi Assembly -- Vijender Gupta, Mohan Singh Bisht, Om Prakash Sharma, Jitendra Mahajan, Anil Bajpai, Abhay Verma, Ajay Mahawar and Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri -- joined the dharna outside the chief minister's residence.

They said the central government has done ''a great job'' of providing relief to the public by reducing the excise duty by Rs 10 in the prices of diesel and Rs 5 in the price of petrol and now it is the turn of the state governments to follow suit.

Bidhuri said that in 2018 when then finance minister Arun Jaitley announced a reduction of Rs 5 per liter in the prices of petrol and diesel, many state governments had come forward to join hands, but even then the AAP government in Delhi had refused to give relief to the public.

''We are not making any unreasonable demand to the Delhi government. When the AAP came to power in Delhi, VAT used to be 20 percent on petrol and 12 percent on diesel. The Kejriwal government increased the VAT of both to 30 percent to fill their coffers,'' he said.

Bidhuri announced that till the Kejriwal government does not reduce the VAT to bring down the prices of petrol and diesel, Delhi BJP MLAs will stage a dharna outside the chief minister's house every day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)