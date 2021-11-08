Left Menu

Men should not interfere in work of women sarpanches: Maha minister

He said men should less interfere in the work of women sarpanches and they be allowed to learn by experience.Desai said the state government was planning to bring a rule mandating senior officials to visit gram panchayats and explain new schemes to members.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 08-11-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 22:41 IST
Men should not interfere in work of women sarpanches: Maha minister
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Subhash_Desai)
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai on Monday said men should not interfere in the work of women sarpanches and let them learn through experience. Delivering a valedictory speech at the conference of woman sarpanches, organised by the Aurangabad Zilla Parishad Aurangabad and MLCs Ambadas Danve and Manisha Kayande, the minister said the representation of women in local governing bodies is going up.

''This representation is more than 50 per cent in Aurangabad as far as the number of women sarpanches is concerned. This means villagers have shown more faith in women. If a woman is backed for a good cause, there will be no need to search women candidates during elections,'' the Shiv Sena leader said. He said men should less interfere in the work of women sarpanches and they be allowed to learn by experience.

Desai said the state government was planning to bring a rule mandating senior officials to visit gram panchayats and explain new schemes to members. He said women sarpanches should visit their offices and go through letters and resolutions issued by the government. Minister of Employment Guarantee Scheme Sandipan Bhumre said the government is giving a good amount of funds to build roads up to farms in rural areas. ''The Employment Guarantee scheme is the only portfolio which didn't see any cut in funds amid the pandemic. Now leaders in western Maharashtra are giving examples of infrastructure development in the Marathwada region,'' he said. Danve said of the total 862 gram panchayats in the Aurangabad district, 585 panchayats are led by women which shows that the number of gram panchayats led by women is more than the reservation (50 per cent) granted by the Constitution. Speaking on the occasion, a woman sarpanch said the mistakes of computer operators lead to exclusion of the needy from various schemes of the government. ''Sarpanches should be given the authority to deposit the salary of these operators instead of doing it through their appointing agency,'' Sarpanch Varsha Jadhav said. She said members of gram panchayats should also be trained. ''The disbursement of funds by gram panchayats is done online. But there is a fear about the possible misuse of digital signatures. I feel the work of gram panchayats should be allowed in offline mode to some extent,'' she said.

Vanmala Nikam, the sarpanch of Gondegaon, said her village boasts of the first air-conditioned bus stop in Maharashtra. Vahegaon sarpanch Vaishali Shinde underlined the issues of growing addiction among youth and child marriage. ''More schools are needed to stop marriages of underage girls,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global
4
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021