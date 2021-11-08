Left Menu

17 scientists from India awarded Swarnajayanti Fellowships

Seventeen scientists from scientific institutions across India have been awarded the Swarnajayanti Fellowships for their innovative research ideas and the potential of creating an impact on Research and Development in different disciplines, according to the Union Ministry of Science and Technology.

Updated: 08-11-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 23:09 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seventeen scientists from scientific institutions across India have been awarded the Swarnajayanti Fellowships for their innovative research ideas and the potential of creating an impact on Research and Development in different disciplines, according to the Union Ministry of Science and Technology. Scientists selected for the award will be allowed to pursue unfettered research with freedom and flexibility in terms of expenditure as approved in the research plan. The scientists with a proven track record and selected through a rigorous three-layered screening process will pursue basic research in frontier areas of science and technology, the ministry said in a statement.

The Swanajayanti Fellowship scheme was instituted by Government of India to commemorate India's fiftieth year of Independence. Under the scheme the awardees are facilitated by the Department of Science and Technology, GOI with support for all the requirements for performing the research including a fellowship of Rs. 25,000/- per month for five years, as per the press statement. In addition, DST supports the awardees by giving them a research grant of 5 lakh Rupees for five years. The fellowship is provided in addition to the salary they draw from their parent Institution, stated the statement.

In addition to fellowship, grants for equipment, computational facilities, consumables, contingencies, national and international travel and other special requirements, are covered based on merit. (ANI)

