Left Menu

Maha: Three minor girls among four killed after truck hits motorcycle

Three minor girls and a man were killed on Monday when a speeding truck rammed into their motorcycle from behind on the Mumbai-Agra highway in Igatpuri taluka of Nashik district, police said. The incident occurred around 5 PM near Mundegaon village when the deceased were headed towards their homes.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 08-11-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 23:41 IST
Maha: Three minor girls among four killed after truck hits motorcycle
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three minor girls and a man were killed on Monday when a speeding truck rammed into their motorcycle from behind on the Mumbai-Agra highway in Igatpuri taluka of Nashik district, police said. The incident occurred around 5 PM near Mundegaon village when the deceased were headed towards their homes. The deceased are identified as Tushar Hari Kadu (25), who was riding the two-wheeler and Payal Gatir (11), Vishakha Gatir (7) and Sakshi alias Ishwari Dawkhar (10), who were sitting pillion, an official said. All four received serious head injuries. Doctors at the Ghoti Rural Hospital declared them brought dead, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global
4
Banking malware threats sharply increasing amidst mobile banking surge: Nokia report

Banking malware threats sharply increasing amidst mobile banking surge: Noki...

 Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021