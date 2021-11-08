Left Menu

J-K chief secy directs for constitution of 3-tier inter-disciplinary committees

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Monday directed constitution of three-tier inter-disciplinary committees to undertake surveys and compile data on areas surrounding various rivers in the union territory.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Monday directed constitution of three-tier inter-disciplinary committees to undertake surveys and compile data on areas surrounding various rivers in the union territory. The directions were passed by Mehta at a meeting convened to review maintenance of river regulation zones and adjoining khad (ditch) areas, an official spokesperson said. Underscoring the necessity of having reliable data on areas surrounding various rivers and associated ditch, the chief secretary directed constitution of three-tier inter-disciplinary committees to undertake respective surveys and compile requisite data at the district, division, and union territory levels. ''The committees will have domain experts from revenue, housing and urban development, forest, jal shakti, and law departments. These committees will study the delineation of specified areas in a prioritised manner beginning with municipal areas in the first phase spanning over 3 months, flood-prone areas in the next 3 months under phase II, and the remaining parcels of land in the subsequent 6 months under phase III,'' the spokesperson said.

He said the committees are mandated with the formulation of jurisdiction-specific guidelines for demarcation and proper maintenance of flood plains and river regulations zones, besides devising a mechanism for identification and removal of illegal encroachments in the public interest.

Reviewing the 'Apni Zameen, Apni Nigrani' initiative of the Revenue Department, Mehta directed initiation of exemplary disciplinary action against the delinquent employees in case the land record is found to be wrong or missing if reported so after public scrutiny.

