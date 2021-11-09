NASA SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts return to Earth after 199 days in space

The NASA SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur of NASA, Akihiko Hoshide of Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), and Thomas Pesquet of ESA (European Space Agency), have safely returned to Earth after a six-month stay aboard the International Space Station.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, today at 10:33 pm ET (03:33 UTC).

The SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts and Dragon Endeavour spacecraft spent 199 days in orbit, breaking the record for the longest spaceflight by a U.S. crewed spacecraft. During their six-month stay aboard the space station, the astronauts contributed to a host of science and maintenance activities, scientific investigations, and technology demonstrations, in addition to four spacewalks, and multiple public engagement events while aboard the orbiting laboratory.

The Dragon Endeavour spacecraft has returned to Earth with about 530 pounds of hardware and scientific investigations.

The Crew-2 mission is the second of six NASA and SpaceX crewed missions to fly to the space station as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program. The mission launched on a Falcon 9 rocket from the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on April 23, 2021.

NASA and SpaceX are now gearing up for the launch of the third crew rotation mission to the space station, which is scheduled for no earlier than Wednesday, November 10. The six-month Crew-3 mission will be followed by Crew-4, which is currently expected to launch in April 2022.

