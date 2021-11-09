Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts complete space walk outside future space station; NASA-SpaceX crew splashes down after return from International Space Station

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Chinese astronauts complete space walk outside future space station

Two Chinese astronauts completed a spacewalk on Monday outside the core module of a future space station, with 41-year-old Wang Yaping becoming the first Chinese woman to perform the maneuver, state media reported. Zhai Zhigang, 55, mission commander of Shenzhou-13, opened the hatch of the core cabin Tianhe at 18:51 p.m. (1051 GMT) on Sunday and was joined by Wang for a spacewalk that lasted 6-1/2 hours.

NASA-SpaceX crew splashes down after return from International Space Station

Four astronauts strapped inside a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule splashed down safely in the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast on Monday, capping a six-month NASA science mission aboard the International Space Station and a daylong flight home. The Dragon vehicle, dubbed Endeavour, parachuted into the sea as planned just after 10:30 p.m. EST on Monday (0330 GMT Tuesday), following a fiery re-entry descent through Earth's atmosphere carried live by a NASA webcast.

