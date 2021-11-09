Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hits Manipur's Ukhrul

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit the Shirui area of Manipur's Ukhrul on Tuesday morning, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

ANI | Ukhrul (Manipur) | Updated: 09-11-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 10:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 09-11-2021, 09:47:22 IST, Lat: 25.45 and Long: 94.93, Depth: 60 km, Location: 62 km NE of Shirui, Manipur, India," tweeted NCS. Earlier on Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Ukhrul in Manipur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

