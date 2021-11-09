A second quake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck near the coast of Nicaragua early on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, hours after an earlier quake of 5.8 magnitude in the region.

The latest quake was at a depth of 60 km (37.28 miles), EMSC said.

