Karnataka CM announces Rs 10 cr for Kannada Bhavan in Goa

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-11-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 13:28 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday announced Rs 10 crore for the construction of 'Kannada Bhavan' in neighboring Goa.

The Chief Minister gave this assurance to the office bearers of All Goa Kannada Maha Sangha, who met him at his home office ‘Krishna’ in Bengaluru. The delegation was led by BJP national general secretary and MLA C T Ravi.

Noting that a large number of people from north Karnataka have settled in Goa, and they are promoting and safeguarding Kannada and its culture there, Bommai said, the government is committed to building Kannada Bhavan in Goa in the interests of Kannadigas.

He directed officials to identify land and prepare a detailed project report for construction of the Kannada Bhavan in Goa, the CMO in a statement said.

All Goa Kannada Maha Sangha honorary president Siddanna Meti, and other office-bearers expressed happiness about the Chief Minister's announcement, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

