Left Menu

President extends Chhath Puja greetings to citizens

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday greeted citizens on the eve of Chhath Puja, and said the festival is a unique expression of relations we share with sun god and the nature. Chhath Puja is one of the oldest festivals to be celebrated in the country, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 16:55 IST
President extends Chhath Puja greetings to citizens
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday greeted citizens on the eve of Chhath Puja, and said the festival is a unique expression of relations we share with sun god and the nature. Chhath Puja is one of the oldest festivals to be celebrated in the country, he said. ''Its significance lies in offering 'Arghya' to the setting sun. Devotees, after observing rigorous fast during the day, take holy bath in the waters of rivers and ponds in culmination of the festival,'' Kovind said.

This festival is a unique expression of relations we share with the Sun god and nature, he added.

''May this festival strengthen our eternal relationship with nature that help us to protect our environment,'' the President said, and extended warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens living in India and abroad on Chhath Puja.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021