Earthquake of Magnitude 4.4 hits Himachal's Kinnaur
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale occurred today at 4
ANI | Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 09-11-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 18:02 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale occurred today at 4:27 PM at Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, said National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
Police administration, relief and rescue teams have been alerted in the earthquake-affected area.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
