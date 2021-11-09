Left Menu

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.4 hits Himachal's Kinnaur

ANI | Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 09-11-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 18:02 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale occurred today at 4:27 PM at Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, said National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Police administration, relief and rescue teams have been alerted in the earthquake-affected area.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

