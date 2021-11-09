Left Menu

Delhi's air quality 'severe' again

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 19:20 IST
Delhi's air quality 'severe' again
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's air quality slipped to the ''severe'' category again on Tuesday with stubble burning accounting for 27 per cent of its PM2.5 pollution, authorities said.

Low temperature -- Delhi recorded a minimum of 13.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the season's lowest so far -- allowed accumulation of pollutants, said Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet Weather.

The minimum temperature is expected to dip to 10 degrees by November 15, the India Meteorological Department said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's 24-hourly average air quality index stood at 404 at 4 pm, up from 390 on Monday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

The share of farm fires in Delhi's pollution rose to a three-year high of 48 per cent on Sunday.

On Monday, government agencies reported 5,450 farm fires, the highest this season, in neighbouring states of the national capital.

Palawat said the share of stubble burning in Delhi-NCR's air pollution is expected to remain high for another week.

''No major improvement in air quality is likely in the next four to five days,'' he said.

Delhi recorded ''severe'' air quality for three days on the trot till Sunday due to accumulation of emissions from fireworks on Diwali and stubble burning amid unfavourable meteorological conditions -- low temperature, wind speed and mixing height.

Last year, the share of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution had peaked at 42 per cent on November 5.

In 2019, crop residue burning accounted for 44 per cent of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution on November 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021