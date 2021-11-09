UK's Sharma says COP26 progress being made, still mountain to climb
Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 09-11-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 19:29 IST
British COP26 President Alok Sharma said on Tuesday negotiators at the United Nations' climate summit were making progress but there was still a mountain to climb to reach agreement.
Sharma told a news conference that COP26 officials would publish the first draft of the so-called cover decision, which will set out how nations will try to keep alive the Paris goal of capping global temperatures at 1.5C (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels.
