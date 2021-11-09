4.4 magnitude earthquake hits HP's Kinnaur
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 09-11-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 19:48 IST
- Country:
- India
An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude shook Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Tuesday.
No immediate loss of life or property has been reported in the incident.
According to the Shimla Meteorological Centre, the quake, with its epicentre in Kinnaur district, occurred at 4.27 pm at a shallow depth of 5 km.
Tremors were also felt in adjoining areas.
Most parts of Himachal Pradesh fall in a high seismic zone and mild quakes are a regular feature in the region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
3 trekkers die after heavy snowfall in Himachal's Kinnaur district, 10 rescued
Himachal: Kinnaur bans trekking after 3 trekkers die following heavy snowfall
Himachal's economy clocked negative growth under BJP-led govt, says Cong's Harshwardhan Chauhan
Himachal CM condoles demise of Army officer killed in road mishap
Shimla in Himachal Pradesh is home to India's first oxygen-rich homes at Amila Hills