UK's Sharma says COP26 progress being made, still mountain to climb

British COP26 President Alok Sharma said on Tuesday negotiators at the United Nations climate summit were making progress but there was still a mountain to climb to reach agreement.

Sharma told a news conference COP26 officials would publish the first draft of the so-called cover decision, which will set out how nations will try to keep in reach the goal of capping global temperatures at 1.5C (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. He said the first draft of the cover decision would prompt debate and negotiating teams would probably need to consult their leaders before moving further - a process he hoped would "happen quickly".

