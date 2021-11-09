Left Menu

IRB Infra to soon start Gandeva-Ena hybrid annuity proj work on Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 20:42 IST
IRB Infra to soon start Gandeva-Ena hybrid annuity proj work on Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@timvandemolen)
  • Country:
  • India

IRB Infrastructure Developers will soon start construction work of the 27.5 kilometre-long Gandeva-Ena hybrid annuity project on the upcoming Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway, as it has completed all the formalities, including financial closure.

VM-7 Expressway, the special purpose vehicle of IRB Infrastructure, is implementing the project.

In a release on Tuesday, the company said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has declared November 9 as the 'appointed date' for the project.

'Appointed date' is declared by the NHAI once all formalities for a road project such as financial closure and documentation are complete.

VM-7 Expressway is now set to commence the construction work on the project soon, the release said.

The project is under the central government's ambitious Bharatmala Pariyojana, Phase-I in Gujarat, and the outlay is Rs 1,755 crore.

The concession will comprise 730 days for construction and 15 years of operations and maintenance rights thereafter, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021