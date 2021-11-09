IRB Infra to soon start Gandeva-Ena hybrid annuity proj work on Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway

IRB Infrastructure Developers will soon start construction work of the 27.5 kilometre-long Gandeva-Ena hybrid annuity project on the upcoming Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway, as it has completed all the formalities, including financial closure.

VM-7 Expressway, the special purpose vehicle of IRB Infrastructure, is implementing the project.

In a release on Tuesday, the company said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has declared November 9 as the 'appointed date' for the project.

'Appointed date' is declared by the NHAI once all formalities for a road project such as financial closure and documentation are complete.

VM-7 Expressway is now set to commence the construction work on the project soon, the release said.

The project is under the central government's ambitious Bharatmala Pariyojana, Phase-I in Gujarat, and the outlay is Rs 1,755 crore.

The concession will comprise 730 days for construction and 15 years of operations and maintenance rights thereafter, the release said.

