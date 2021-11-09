Left Menu

EDMC slaps Rs 50,000 fine on DDA for violating environmental norms

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 22:09 IST
The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for violating environmental norms by dumping debris in the paper market in Kondli.

According to an official order of the civic body, the executive engineer DDA (ED-12) opposite Taj Enclave Geeta Colony was found ''dumping malba/broken road surface'' in the paper market in Kondli on November 9.

It is causing environmental pollution and is in violation of the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the order said.

''In pursuance of the NGT order you are directed to pay compensation of Rs 50,000 for polluting the environment to be paid by banker cheque/draft in favour of Commissioner East Delhi Municipal Corporation within three days,'' the order addressed to the executive engineer DDA (ED-12) said.

Last week, the EDMC had imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for violating dust pollution control norms at the construction site of Rail Rapid Transit System (RRTS) near Anand Vihar.

