Left Menu

What to watch on Wednesday at COP26

With the U.N. climate agency publishing the first draft of a final COP26 deal on Wednesday, negotiators are poised to begin the most contentious chapter of this year’s talks to tackle global warming.

Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 10-11-2021 06:31 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 06:31 IST
What to watch on Wednesday at COP26
  • Country:
  • Canada

Time is getting tight. With the U.N. climate agency publishing the first draft of a final COP26 deal on Wednesday, negotiators are poised to begin the most contentious chapter of this year’s talks to tackle global warming. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged countries overnight to “put aside differences and come together for our planet and our people”.

He was expected to travel on Wednesday from London back to the conference, and together with U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres to meet with national and civil society negotiators. Officials said they expected fireworks after the draft deal’s publication, as countries barter over the fine details. But going into Wednesday, big divisions remained.

Among them were disagreements over carbon market rules, the timeline for updating emissions-cutting pledges and payments to climate-vulnerable nations. Meanwhile, a raft of announcements relating to the greening of transportation were expected. Emissions from the transportation sector, including vehicles, airplanes, trains and ships, have more than doubled since 1970. The sector now accounts for about 24% of global emissions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
2
Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Accelerated Inferencing and New Intelligent Fabric Support

Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Acce...

 Global
3
Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more users

Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more u...

 Global
4
White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection

White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021