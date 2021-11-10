Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts complete space walk outside future space station; NASA pushes back time frame for human moon mission to 2025 and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Chinese astronauts complete space walk outside future space station

Two Chinese astronauts completed a spacewalk on Monday outside the core module of a future space station, with 41-year-old Wang Yaping becoming the first Chinese woman to perform the maneuver, state media reported. Zhai Zhigang, 55, mission commander of Shenzhou-13, opened the hatch of the core cabin Tianhe at 18:51 p.m. (1051 GMT) on Sunday and was joined by Wang for a spacewalk that lasted 6-1/2 hours.

NASA pushes back time frame for human moon mission to 2025

NASA is extending its target date for sending astronauts back to the moon to 2025 at the earliest, the U.S. space agency's chief said on Tuesday, stretching out by at least a year the timeline pronounced under former President Donald Trump. Trump's administration had set the aggressive goal of returning humans to the lunar surface by 2024, an initiative named Artemis intended as a stepping stone toward the even-more-ambitious objective of sending astronauts to Mars.

NASA-SpaceX crew returns from record mission aboard International Space Station

Four astronauts safely returned on Monday from a record six-month NASA science mission aboard the International Space Station, splashing down with their SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule in the Gulf of Mexico at the end of a daylong flight home. The Dragon vehicle, dubbed Endeavour, parachuted into the sea off the Florida coast as planned just after 10:30 p.m. EST on Monday (0330 GMT Tuesday), following a re-entry descent through Earth's atmosphere carried live by a NASA webcast.

