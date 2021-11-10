Landslide blocks Ferozepur-Shipki La NH

A landslide hit Theog in the district on Wednesday, blocking the Ferozepur-Shipki La National Highway, a state disaster management official said. Shimla District Emergency Operation Centre said the incident occurred at Devimod near circuit house in Theog subdivision.

Efforts are on to clear the road to ensure flow of traffic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)