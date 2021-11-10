Left Menu

FACTBOX-Reactions to U.N. climate conference draft agreement

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-11-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 15:26 IST
The British hosts of the U.N. climate summit have proposed that countries increase their ambitions to slash greenhouse gases by the end of 2022 in a draft political decision. The proposal will be negotiated at the two-week COP26 conference in Glasgow, which is due to end on Friday.

Here are some responses to the draft: GREENPEACE

"We've just had a landmark study showing we're heading for 2.4C of warming. The job of this conference was always to get that number down to 1.5C, but with this text, world leaders are punting it to next year." "The text needs to be much stronger on finance and adaptation and needs to include real numbers in the hundreds of billions, with a delivery plan for richer countries to support less-developed nations."

"Ministers now have three days to turn this around and get the job done here in Glasgow instead of once again kicking the climate can down the road." ED MILIBAND, BUSINESS SPOKESMAN FOR UK OPPOSITION LABOUR PARTY

"The last 24 hours have been a devastating reality check on what has actually been delivered at this summit. We are miles from where we need to be to halve global emissions this decade." "Today, Boris Johnson needs to stop the spin and confront the reality. Given this summit will not deliver anything like what we needed, now he has to turn to plot a path out of Glasgow that can keep 1.5 alive."

