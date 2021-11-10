Left Menu

Daimler's CEO - major chip makers say shortage will be solved in 2023

Updated: 10-11-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 15:54 IST
Daimler AG's top executive said on Wednesday that major semiconductor makers have told the German premium carmaker the global chip shortage that has hit the auto industry this year will not be resolved until 2023.

"We have many hundreds of chips in a Mercedes - it does not help if you have one, another one is missing," Chief Executive Ola Källenius said.

