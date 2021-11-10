Depression to cross TN-AP coast on Nov 11

Following a let-up, showers resumed here and nearby regions while the low pressure area turned well marked on Wednesday, the Meteorological Department said. It is likely to become a depression and cross north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coast on November 11 evening, the department said. The weather system is likely to bring widespread rainfall in Tamil Nadu for the next three to four days. The rainfall is expected to be scattered, heavy, very heavy and extremely heavy in specific regions and light to moderate in most other places.

On November 11, ''thunderstorm with scattered heavy to very heavy rain with isolated extremely heavy rain is likely to occur over Tiruvallur, Kallakurichi, Salem, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts of Tamil Nadu'' the department said. Heavy rain is also likely in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Chengalpattu, Namakkal, Tiruchirappalli, Chennai and Puducherry.

From November 12 to 14, rainfall is likely in several regions of Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

On Tuesday, while there was a decline in rainfall here and nearby northern regions, Cauvery delta regions of Tamil Nadu and Karaikkal (Puducherry) witnessed very heavy showers. Nagapattinam topped the chart with 31 CM, followed by Karaikkal (29 CM) and Vedaranyam (25 CM). Other delta regions including Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Mannargudi, Mayiladuthurai and Pattukottai too received heavy rainfall. Several other areas like Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Jayamkondam, Puducherry, Ariyalaur, Samayapuram too experienced rainfall. Chennai and nearby districts of Tiruvallur and Chenglpet experienced light rainfall of about 1 CM. A bulletin said, the low pressure area on Tuesday over southeast Bay of Bengal organised into a well marked low pressure area and now lies over central parts of south Bay of Bengal with the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 5.8 km above mean sea level.

''It is likely to concentrate into a depression over southwest Bay of Bengal during next 12 hours, move west–northwestwards and reach near north Tamil Nadu coast by the early morning of 11th November, 2021.'' ''Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move westnorthwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast between Karaikal & Sriharikota around Cuddalore by the evening of 11th November 2021,'' the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)