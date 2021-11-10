FACTBOX-Reaction to the U.N. climate conference draft agreement

The British hosts of the U.N. climate summit have proposed that countries increase their ambitions to slash greenhouse gases by the end of 2022 in a draft political decision. The proposal will be negotiated at the two-week COP26 conference in Glasgow, which is due to end on Friday.

Here are some responses to the draft: GREENPEACE

"We've just had a landmark study showing we're heading for 2.4C of warming. The job of this conference was always to get that number down to 1.5C, but with this text, world leaders are punting it to next year." "Ministers now have three days to turn this around and get the job done here in Glasgow instead of once again kicking the climate can down the road."

ED MILIBAND, BUSINESS SPOKESMAN FOR UK OPPOSITION LABOUR PARTY "The last 24 hours have been a devastating reality check on what has actually been delivered at this summit. We are miles from where we need to be to halve global emissions this decade."

"Today, Boris Johnson needs to stop the spin and confront the reality. Given this summit will not deliver anything like what we needed, now he has to turn to plot a path out of Glasgow that can keep 1.5 alive." MANUEL PULGAR-VIDAL, WWF GLOBAL LEAD CLIMATE AND ENERGY

"We welcome the comprehensive text on the cover decisions. It recognizes the shortfall of current ambition and the scale of the task we have in front of us. "It includes a number of mechanisms proposed to enhance ambition. Among them is the call for countries to review and enhance 2030 targets, a first mention to the relevance of phasing-out fossil fuels subsidies alongside a reference to the role of nature-based solutions for climate adaptation and mitigation."

BOB WARD, DIRECTOR OF POLICY AND COMMUNICATIONS AT THE GRANTHAM RESEARCH INSTITUTE ON CLIMATE CHANGE AND THE ENVIRONMENT AT THE LONDON SCHOOL OF ECONOMICS. "This draft includes all the key elements of a successful outcome, but there needs to be more ambition and more precision. It is clear that the current set of pledges on emissions are not yet consistent with having a reasonable chance of holding warming to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius."

NEIL HARRIS, PROFESSOR OF ATMOSPHERIC INFORMATICS, CRANFIELD UNIVERSITY "They seem to be happy if they can get a reduction in warming from 2.7 to 2.4C agreed at this COP and to leave further decisions for the future. I was hoping for under 2C by the end of this COP."

WILLIAM COLLINS, PROFESSOR OF METEOROLOGY, UNIVERSITY OF READING "It is important that this agreement recognizes the importance of the 1.5-degree goal, and also that the latest science from the IPCC shows that deep cuts (45%) in emissions are needed in the next 9 years. The current pledges in Glasgow are not even close to meeting these cuts by 2030."

