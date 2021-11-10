Left Menu

Gap in EU-UK talks remains extremely wide, Frost says

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-11-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 17:57 IST
British Brexit minister David Frost said on Wednesday that the gap in talks between Britain and the European Union over post-Brexit trade issues in Northern Ireland was "an extremely wide one".

Frost told the parliament's upper chamber that London and Brussels had inched a little bit closer in talks but added that they weren't "moving together quickly enough and the gap is still an extremely wide one".

