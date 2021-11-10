Gap in EU-UK talks remains extremely wide, Frost says
Reuters | London | Updated: 10-11-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 17:57 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Brexit minister David Frost said on Wednesday that the gap in talks between Britain and the European Union over post-Brexit trade issues in Northern Ireland was "an extremely wide one".
Frost told the parliament's upper chamber that London and Brussels had inched a little bit closer in talks but added that they weren't "moving together quickly enough and the gap is still an extremely wide one".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- London
- British
- Britain
- Northern Ireland
- European Union
- post-Brexit
- Brussels
- David Frost
Advertisement
ALSO READ
France could start sanctions against Britain over fishing row early next week
Assange could serve sentence in Australia, U.S. assures Britain
Britain's Sunak tries to move on from pandemic with new spending
Cycling-Britain to bid for 2026 Tour de France Grand Depart
Olympics-Britain expects fully vaccinated team for Beijing