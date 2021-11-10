Gap in EU-UK talks remains extremely wide, Frost says

British Brexit minister David Frost said on Wednesday that the gap in talks between Britain and the European Union over post-Brexit trade issues in Northern Ireland was "an extremely wide one".

Frost told the parliament's upper chamber that London and Brussels had inched a little bit closer in talks but added that they weren't "moving together quickly enough and the gap is still an extremely wide one".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)