ESR India expands presence in Chennai, acquires additional 44-acre land

Chennai, Nov 10 (PTI): Industrial and logistics real estate platform provider ESR India on Wednesday said the company has acquired 44 acres of land at its existing park near here at a cost of Rs 260 crore for construction and equipment.

''ESR Oragadam Industrial and Logistics Park is well connected by air, road, rail and ports. This acquisition will help consolidate ESR Oragadam as an 80-acre park in the Oragadam industrial belt,'' the company said in a statement.

''We are thrilled to expand our operations at Oragadam, which has emerged as a renowned destination for indigenous as well as global companies wanting to expand their operations in India,'' said ESR India CEO and country head Abhijit Malkani.

''Infrastructure development backed by the Tamil Nadu government's support has boosted industrial activity in this region, and increased demand for Grade A facilities making it a favourable destination for expansion and consolidation,'' he said.

The project has the potential to create over 500 jobs in the region and and Park would be integrated with the ''ESR Smart Mobile app'' to enhance client experiences and ensure digital park management, the statement added.

