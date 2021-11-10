FACTBOX-Reaction to the U.N. climate conference draft agreement

The British hosts of the U.N. climate summit have proposed that countries increase their ambitions to slash greenhouse gases by the end of 2022 in a draft political decision https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/un-climate-agency-publishes-draft-final-glasgow-deal-2021-11-10. The proposal will be negotiated at the two-week COP26 conference in Glasgow https://www.reuters.com/business/cop, which is due to end on Friday.

Here are some responses to the draft:

ALOK SHARMA, BRITAIN'S COP26 PRESIDENT

"I do believe this represents a signal to the world but we cannot take our focus off the full set of tasks for us to deliver here." "Look, we all know what is at stake in these negotiations and the urgency of our task."

"In very human terms what we agree in Glasgow will set the future for our children and grandchildren, and I know that we will not want to fail them. So I request us all collectively to please roll up our sleeves and get to work." FRANS TIMMERMANS, EUROPEAN UNION CLIMATE POLICY CHIEF

"Let's make sure that the cover text (draft decision) is the bedrock of our ambition. Let's not give in on anything and continue to be more ambitious." "We call on those (countries) who have not yet done so, to scale up their efforts now. Adaptation and mitigation are two sides of the same coin and both deserve the full measures of financial support."

JOAQUIM PEREIRA LEITE, BRAZIL ENVIRONMENT MINISTER

"It is important that developed countries recognise the financial emergency and mobilise the necessary funding to reach the desired objectives in this conference."

"The countries that historically and currently are responsible for the greatest volumes of atmosphere pollution must demonstrate their effective funding ambitions at this conference, without further postponing a commitment made in 2015 and so far not fully realised."

JOCHEN FLASBARTH, GERMAN STATE SECRETARY IN THE ENVIRONMENT MINISTRY

He said major emitters had to step up their ambition, saying: "It is about the major emitters. In particular those who haven't done enough ... with respect to 2030."

SIMONETTA SOMMARUGA, SWISS ENVIRONMENT MINISTER

"Views still differ widely of course as to what should be the preferred timeframe for NDCs to be applied from 2031 onwards," she said, referring to nationally determined contributions (NDCs) by each country on reducing emissions. "Some like five-year cycle, others want to change them after every stocktake, smaller group want more flexibility and to do a 10-year cycle."

MYLES ALLEN, PROFESSOR OF GEOSYSTEM SCIENCE, UNIVERSITY OF OXFORD

"Are they now telling us that by 'keep 1.5C alive' they always meant 'buy a big defibrillator to resuscitate 1.5C by 2100'?"

GREENPEACE "We've just had a landmark study showing we're heading for 2.4C of warming. The job of this conference was always to get that number down to 1.5C, but with this text world leaders are punting it to next year."

"Ministers now have three days to turn this around and get the job done here in Glasgow instead of once again kicking the climate can down the road."

ED MILIBAND, BUSINESS SPOKESMAN FOR BRITAIN'S OPPOSITION LABOUR PARTY

"The last 24 hours have been a devastating reality check on what has actually been delivered at this summit. We are miles from where we need to be to halve global emissions this decade." "Today, Boris Johnson needs to stop the spin and confront the reality. Given this summit will not deliver anything like what we needed, now he has to turn to plotting a path out of Glasgow that can keep 1.5 alive."

MANUEL PULGAR-VIDAL, WWF GLOBAL LEAD CLIMATE AND ENERGY

"We welcome the comprehensive text on the cover decisions. It recognises the shortfall of current ambition and the scale of the task we have in front of us.

"It includes a number of mechanisms proposed to enhance ambition. Among them is the call for countries to review and enhance 2030 targets, a first mention to the relevance of phasing-out fossil fuels subsidies alongside a reference to the role of nature-based solutions for climate adaptation and mitigation."

NEIL HARRIS, PROFESSOR OF ATMOSPHERIC INFORMATICS, CRANFIELD UNIVERSITY

"They seem to be happy if they can get a reduction in warming from 2.7 to 2.4C agreed at this COP and to leave further decisions for the future. I was hoping for under 2C by the end of this COP." WILLIAM COLLINS, PROFESSOR OF METEOROLOGY, UNIVERSITY OF READING

"It is important that this agreement recognises the importance of the 1.5 degree goal, and also that the latest science from the IPCC shows that deep cuts (45%) in emissions are needed in the next 9 years. The current pledges in Glasgow are not even close to meeting these cuts by 2030."

