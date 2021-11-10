Left Menu

Tigress found dead in MP's Panna reserve

PTI | Panna | Updated: 10-11-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 20:05 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A tigress was found dead in Panna Tiger Reserve (PTR) of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, a forest official said.

Forest personnel spotted the carcass of the feline named P-213 (63), aged around 3 years old, in Amanganj buffer zone around 1 pm, the official said. Officials inspected the area and found no evidence of any illegal activity, he said, adding that the big cat seems to have died a natural death. The carcass was disposed of as per the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), it was stated.

Earlier on November 7, a tiger, aged 4 to 5 years old, was found dead in the core area of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in the state's Umaria district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

