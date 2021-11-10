Left Menu

Chhath devotees offer puja in ghats, entry to Rabindra Sarobar prohibited

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-11-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 20:49 IST
Chhath devotees offer puja in ghats, entry to Rabindra Sarobar prohibited
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands of devotees performed Chhath Puja in ghats set up in ponds and rivers by the West Bengal government on Wednesday while the Rabindra Sarobar and Subhas Sarobar were kept out of bound for any visitor to prevent pollution of water.

A Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) official said gates of the two lakes were closed since 6 pm Tuesday and will be opened only at 6 am on Friday, after the Chhath puja rituals are over on Thursday morning to prevent anyone from entering into the premises of Rabindra Sarobar and Subhas Sarobar as per the order of National Green Tribunal to prevent contamination of water.

Thirty-two ghats have been set up by the KMDA in Jadavpur, Patuli, Kasba, Anandapur areas along waterbodies in those stretch near E M Bypass for the chhat devotees, he said, adding many pilgrims went there.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation also created several artificial waterbodies in Alipore, Ballygunje, Narkeldanga, Rasbehari MLA and member, board of administrators, KMC Debashis Kumar said.

However, the majority of the pilgrims went to over 100 ghats located along river Hooghly in tempos and small vehicles to the accompaniment of drums, music bands as major thoroughfares like Strand Road, Asutosh Mukherjee Road-Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Road, Beadon Street, Ganesh Chandra Avenue were choc-a-bloc with small processions with occasional bursting of fireworks.

Environmentalist Subhas Dutta expressed happiness that the gates of Rabindra Sarobar and Subhas Sarobar were locked and under constant vigil of the police.

''Unlike the situation in 2019 when some pilgrims barged into the lake compound and offered puja violating the NGT directive, this year not a soul is sighted. We are happy with the role of police and administration,'' he said.

An official of West Bengal Pollution Control Board said the PM 2.5 at south Kolkata was recorded at 159 Air Quality Index at 7 pm, one hour after sunset as the Chhath puja rituals were over for the day.

''It is moderate and there is not much information about bursting of fireworks,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
3
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

 United Arab Emirates
4
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021