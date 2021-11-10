Left Menu

Stakeholders need to join hands for Delhi to emerge as top global city by 2047: DDCD vice-chairman

Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi DDCD vice-chairman Jasmine Shah on Wednesday said all stakeholders have to collaborate to solve critical challenges facing the national capital for it to emerge among the top global cities by 2047.The DDCD in partnership with CII organised an interactive session on Delhi2047, an initiative which is a flagship programme of the Delhi government that aims to build an equitable, modern and sustainable city by 2047 through stakeholder partnerships.We want Delhi to emerge among the top global cities by 2047.

Stakeholders need to join hands for Delhi to emerge as top global city by 2047: DDCD vice-chairman
Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD) vice-chairman Jasmine Shah on Wednesday said all stakeholders have to collaborate to solve critical challenges facing the national capital for it to emerge among the top global cities by 2047.

The DDCD in partnership with CII organised an interactive session on 'Delhi@2047', an initiative which is a flagship programme of the Delhi government that aims to build an equitable, modern and sustainable city by 2047 through stakeholder partnerships.

''We want Delhi to emerge among the top global cities by 2047. We don't see skyscrapers as the only element of a global city. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has envisioned Delhi to become a modern, equitable and sustainable city.

''This will only happen through collaborations between all the stakeholders of Delhi -- when we can pool all our collective expertise to solve the most critical challenges facing Delhi. That is why the Delhi@2047 platform has been created in DDC. It is a platform to talk about concrete ideas to take Delhi forward and put them to action within days,'' Shah said.

The initiative seeks collaboration with corporate houses and philanthropic organisations to help the city government realise its long-term goals across various sectors.

