First-responder’s training programme launched in Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated a first responder's training programme, a road-safety initiative to save precious lives.

The 'Rakshak' is a first-of-its-kind state-level programme, in which 30,000 volunteers staying or working at the eateries and different business establishments located near accident-prone spots will be trained as first responders to road mishaps, an official release stated.

"Road accidents are a serious cause of concern for all of us. This has a serious impact on families and our economy," Patnaik said, adding that "In a road-accident situation, the first hour after the incident is the most critical for saving lives." The CM said ''all of us are good Samaritans. Nothing is more pious than saving human lives. There is also a reward of Rs 2,000 for the people who help road-accident victims.'' This capacity-building programme is being organised by the Transport Department in partnership with the GIZ -- a German development agency -- and the state branch of the Indian Red Cross Society.

Transport Department Principal Secretary Madhu Sudan Padhi said more than 5,000 people are killed in accidents every year in the state.

In the first phase, 300 master trainers will be trained in training of trainers (TOTs) by experts from Automotive Skills Development Council. The TOTs will be conducted at 10 places.

In the second phase, these 300 master trainers will go to accident prone areas in all the 30 districts, and train and empower the local people to render help to the victims of road accident.

These 30,000 first responders will be equipped to administer first aid and pre-hospital trauma care to accident victims within the golden hour. The first responders will also educate and inform people about road safety measures and the Good Samaritan law.

"Fatalities can be averted if victims are provided medical care within the first hour. It is very critical that first responders are properly trained to handle the road-accident scenario," Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera said.

The Odisha Public Transport and Integrated Commuter System (Optics) was also inaugurated by Patnaik.

Behera said citizens would be able to know various information about a bus, route and time through the Optics application.

"Citizens can also file complaints against a bus for specific reason," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)