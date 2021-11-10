Left Menu

UK PM Johnson: World leaders must go further to limit warming climate

Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 10-11-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 22:37 IST
UK PM Johnson: World leaders must go further to limit warming climate
File Photo
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged world leaders to go further in their climate pledges at the UN Climate Conference in Glasgow, saying that the goal of limiting the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celcius remained alive.

"We're now finding things are tough, but that doesn't mean it's impossible," Johnson told reporters.

"It doesn't mean that we can't keep 1.5 alive. I think with sufficient energy and commitment, and with leaders from around the world now ringing up their negotiators and asking them to move in the ways that they know they can move, and should move, I still think we can achieve it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

