Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes near southern coast of Papua, Indonesia
Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 23:35 IST
- Country:
- Papua New Guinea
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck the southern coast of Papua, Indonesia, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Wednesday.
The quake was at a depth of 2 km (1.24 miles) and was about 184 km southwest of Nabire, Indonesia, EMSC said.
