China's top climate envoy: US, China will improve climate cooperation

China's top climate negotiator on Wednesday said Beijing was committed to improving cooperation with Washington on climate action. He also said both countries wanted to do more to stop deforestation.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-11-2021 00:14 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 00:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
China's top climate negotiator on Wednesday said Beijing was committed to improving cooperation with Washington on climate action. Speaking through an interpreter, Xie Zhenhua told reporters at the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow that China would strengthen its emissions-cutting targets, and intended to develop a national plan on methane.

Xie said the United States and China reached agreement Wednesday afternoon on a joint declaration, which would be released. He also said both countries wanted to do more to stop deforestation.

