China, U.S. pledge to reveal 2035 emissions targets in 2025

Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 11-11-2021 00:28 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 00:27 IST
China and the United States will communicate their 2035 targets for cutting climate-warming emissions ten years early in 2025, according to a joint statement released on Wednesday at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow.

The declaration said the two countries also planned to improve the measurement of methane emissions before the next climate summit, COP27, in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

It says China plans to develop an ambitious and comprehensive national action plan to bring down methane emissions in the 2020s.

