Left Menu

NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission launches to space station

Devdiscourse News Desk | Florida | Updated: 11-11-2021 07:54 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 07:54 IST
NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission launches to space station
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@NASAKennedy)
  • Country:
  • United States

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and the Crew Dragon spacecraft, carrying Crew-3 astronauts, Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron of NASA as well as Matthias Maurer of ESA (European Space Agency), have embarked on a six-month science expedition to the International Space Station.

The Falcon 9 rocket and the Endurance spacecraft lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A at 9:03 p.m. EST.

This is the third of six NASA and SpaceX crewed missions to fly to the space station as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program. Earlier this week, the agency announced the successful return of the Crew-2 mission to Earth after a six-month stay in space.

The Crew-3 astronauts are slated to arrive at the space station about 22 hours from now, around 7:10 p.m. EST on Nov. 11. After spending six months in space, the crew will return to Earth in late April 2022

The Crew-3 mission will be followed by Crew-4, which is currently expected to launch in April 2022.

(To be updated)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global
3
Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

 India
4
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021