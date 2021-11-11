NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission launches to space station

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and the Crew Dragon spacecraft, carrying Crew-3 astronauts, Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron of NASA as well as Matthias Maurer of ESA (European Space Agency), have embarked on a six-month science expedition to the International Space Station.

The Falcon 9 rocket and the Endurance spacecraft lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A at 9:03 p.m. EST.

This is the third of six NASA and SpaceX crewed missions to fly to the space station as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program. Earlier this week, the agency announced the successful return of the Crew-2 mission to Earth after a six-month stay in space.

The Crew-3 astronauts are slated to arrive at the space station about 22 hours from now, around 7:10 p.m. EST on Nov. 11. After spending six months in space, the crew will return to Earth in late April 2022

The Crew-3 mission will be followed by Crew-4, which is currently expected to launch in April 2022.

