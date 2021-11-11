(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission launches to space station

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and the Crew Dragon spacecraft, carrying Crew-3 astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron of NASA as well as Matthias Maurer of ESA (European Space Agency), have embarked on a six-month science mission to the International Space Station.

The Falcon 9 rocket and the Endurance spacecraft lifted off at 9:03 p.m. EST from the Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A in Florida. This is the first spaceflight for astronauts Chari, Barron, and Maurer, and the third for Marshburn.

The international crew of astronauts are slated to arrive at the space station about 22 hours from now, around 7:10 p.m. EST on Nov. 11. The Crew Dragon Endurance spacecraft will dock autonomously to the forward port of the station's Harmony module.

The Crew-3 astronauts will be greeted by the Expedition 66 crew already aboard the orbital outpost. During their six-month stay in space, the Crew-3 astronauts will join the Expedition 66 crew members in conducting a number of science and research investigations including a food physiology experiment that will study the impacts of an enhanced spaceflight diet on the health of astronauts. After spending six months in space, the crew will return to Earth in late April 2022.

This is the third of six NASA and SpaceX crewed missions to fly to the space station as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program. Earlier this week, the agency announced the return of the Crew-2 mission to Earth after a six-month stay in space.

The Crew-3 mission will be followed by Crew-4, which is currently expected to launch in April 2022.

Update

The Crew-3 astronauts arrived at the International Space Station at 6:32 p.m. EST Thursday, November 11.