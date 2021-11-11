Left Menu

1 killed in fire incident in Shimla

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 11-11-2021 10:06 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 10:03 IST
A 60-year-old man was killed after a fire broke out at his residence here, an official of the Himachal Pradesh disaster management department said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Kishore Bajaj, a resident of SDA Colony in the Vikasnagar area of Shimla city, he added.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said. The Shimla District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) informed that the blaze has been put out.

