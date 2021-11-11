Left Menu

Heavy rains expected to ease in India, Sri Lanka; 25 dead

Heavy rains that have killed at least 25 people in southern India and Sri Lanka are likely to ease in the next few days, weather officials said on Thursday. A bulletin of the Indian Meteorological Department forecast light to moderate rainfall in most affected areas, with occasional flooding of roads and low-lying areas in some places.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 10:40 IST
Heavy rains expected to ease in India, Sri Lanka; 25 dead
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Heavy rains that have killed at least 25 people in southern India and Sri Lanka are likely to ease in the next few days, weather officials said on Thursday.

A bulletin of the Indian Meteorological Department forecast light to moderate rainfall in most affected areas, with occasional flooding of roads and low-lying areas in some places. "The worst is over and occasional rains will happen," said Pradeep John, an amateur forecaster who is widely followed in Tamil Nadu, India's worst-affected Indian state.

"Today rains will be on and off, with large breaks and nothing alarming." The low pressure depression that brought the rain has killed 20 people in the neighbouring island nation of Sri Lanka, most of whom drowned, while landslides injured five, officials said on Wednesday.

Five people have died in Tamil Nadu, whose capital of Chennai is India's automobile manufacturing centre. India's northeast monsoon usually runs from October to December, bringing rain to its southern region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global
4
Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021