A new 'Academic Alliance': Two vital, interrelated partnerships between Curadev Pharma and Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore

NOIDA, India, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curadev Pharma is pleased to announce their collaboration with Dr. Winsley Rose and other clinicians at CMC, Vellore, to study biomarkers of immune suppression in dengue patients. Increased activation of the kynurenine pathway has been postulated as a mechanism by which the dengue virus and a variety of infectious agents evade host immunity. As dengue is endemic to parts of India, this partnership aims to map plasma kynurenine and tryptophan levels as a function of disease severity. From its inception, Curadev has sought and nurtured alliances with leading academicians and institutions to create a forum for dialog and translational research. Curadev will provide the technical and financial resources required to support the clinical study carried out by CMC Vellore clinicians.

About Curadev Pharma We are a small molecule drug discovery biotech with an exciting portfolio of research programs that have yielded patent protected drug candidates. Founded in 2010, Curadev has created a premier translational research organization known for prescient target selection and high quality, data-driven program execution. Our programs seek to ameliorate disease by translating cutting edge discoveries into new medicines. We have swiftly established our credentials by successfully creating and out-licensing our small molecule patents to major pharmaceutical companies.

To know more about Curadev, visit our website www.curadev.in.

